Amber Rose is Single Again

Who would have thought dating a 24-year-old wouldn’t work out?

Amber Rose is a single lady again after confirming her breakup with rapper 21 Savage. The pair had been going strong for a while, meeting the parents, and supporting one another publicly. However, it seems the romance has fizzled and the two have parted ways.

Rose, 34, talked to Big Boy on his Neighborhood radio show, saying that while they rarely talk now, the breakup is fresh and she doesn’t feel single because she still loves him.

Amber discussed all kinds of topics on the show, including Blac Chyna, her son Bash, and more. There has been speculation that the two had broken up after they stopped following each other on social media. However, she had denied the rumors and said they were indeed still together. She hinted at the problems the two were having, saying, “You know Big Boy, to be in a relationship, in general, is very difficult. To be famous and in a relationship is even more difficult.”

Watch Amber talk about her breakup at the 12-minute mark.

