Check out her “Captain Save a Hoe” costume and boyfriend 21 Savage at the event!

Amber Rose was joined by several celebrity friends for her 3rd annual Slut Walk. She rocked a ‘Captain Save a Hoe’ costume, while Blac Chyna showed up in a see-through outfit (we mean COMPLETELY) – and Amber’s boyfriend 21 Savage even marched along with a “I’m a Hoe Too” sign. Now that’s love!

Flip for some of the best pics and videos of the day, including Amber Rose smacking Blac Chyna’s butt:

