Amber Rose Drops Tea on Kanye West and His “Bullying” and the Rob Kardashian/Blac Chyna Drama

Amber Rose is speaking out about her famous ex, Kanye West, as well as the drama surrounding her bestie Blac Chyna.

It seems like Amber Rose is trying to be “nice” about the things she is saying about Kanye, but she also seems like a woman fed up with his nonsense. Watch the video below where she discusses Kanye having a global platform to talk about their relationship after the breakup, and how she was low enough to even consider suicide during the ordeal. Amber gives her insight on being in the entertainment industry and not trying to use Kanye’s fame to boost her own career. Still, we can all agree no one would know her if it wasn’t for her dating Kanye. She HAS worked hard to do her own thing though, so props!

Amber also talks about her best friend Blac Chyna, and the crazy drama with her and Rob Kardashian.

“They both wanted to have Dream, it wasn’t a mistake,” she said, as many have claimed Blac Chyna used the baby to secure funding from the Kardashian family. “Chyna was with Rob, she had a baby with him, they both wanted Dream, a beautiful baby. Shit didn’t work out and she opted to leave. She did not want to be in that situation anymore, and that made people uncomfortable.”

“Rob should have been a mature adult and had a conversation with Chyna and been like, ‘You know what Chyna, I’m very frustrated, I feel like you used me,'” she went on. “And she could have then said, ‘You know what? I didn’t, I actually cared about you, but I’m not trying to be in this situation with you anymore.'”

“He didn’t have to go on the internet and be petty, and now he’s dealing with revenge porn,” she said. “You can’t do shit like that. It’s time to grow up and handle your business properly. You have a kid that’s going to forever see that shit.”

Check out the full interview below: