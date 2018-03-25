Amber Rose Deletes All Her Instagram Posts, Unfollows Everyone

1.8k SHARES Share Tweet

She’s over it.

Amber Rose is taking a hiatus from Instagram – for how long, nobody knows.

The model deleted all her Instagram posts and unfollowed everyone without any word as to why.

However we can guess why. Last week, followers trolled her after she posted a video of her son Bash getting excited about receiving tickets from Taylor Swift. Some social media users called him gay for listening to Taylor. Amber lashed out the them, telling followers that they should teach their kids to love and not hate.

She also commented on her relationship with 21 Savage, confirming the two had broken up.

We can understand the need for a break with all that.

Meanwhile, her friend Blac Chyna has turned off her Instagram comments after getting trolled incessantly.

Celebs are boycotting y’all’s bullshit!