News

Amber Rose Deletes All Her Instagram Posts, Unfollows Everyone

She’s over it.

Amber Rose is taking a hiatus from Instagram – for how long, nobody knows.

The model deleted all her Instagram posts and unfollowed everyone without any word as to why.

However we can guess why. Last week, followers trolled her after she posted a video of her son Bash getting excited about receiving tickets from Taylor Swift. Some social media users called him gay for listening to Taylor. Amber lashed out the them, telling followers that they should teach their kids to love and not hate.

She also commented on her relationship with 21 Savage, confirming the two had broken up.

We can understand the need for a break with all that.

Meanwhile, her friend Blac Chyna has turned off her Instagram comments after getting trolled incessantly.

Celebs are boycotting y’all’s bullshit!

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Click to comment

Most Popular

163.8K
Photos

Kim Kardashian Posts Racy Pic to Start the Day
121.6K
Photos

Ciara Posts Nip Slip Photos, While Fans Say She Looks Old
54.9K
News

Porn star Olivia Nova Found Dead at 20
54.9K
News

Bam Margera Locked Up for a DUI After Stopping to Talk to Cops Who Were on Another Traffic Stop
54.9K
News

Courtney Stodden Begs for Doug Hutchison to Take Her Back
54.9K
Fashion

Kendall Jenner: Fresh Lips for the Golden Globes?
54.9K
Fashion

Kendall Jenner is Unrecognizable in New Shoot
54.8K
News

Lena Dunham Splits With Longtime Boyfriend Jack Antonoff
54.7K
News

Rihanna’s Cousin Murdered in Barbados Day After Christmas Celebrations
1.9K
News

Ciara Unleashes Social Media Fury With Post About Women and Relationships
1.9K
News

Piers Morgan Has Uncomfortable Interview With Tonya Harding, Telling Her to Stop Playing the Victim
1.8K
News

Chrissy Teigen Live Tweets Flying Nightmare
1.5K
Fashion

Beyonce Is Serving Looks on a Boat
1.4K
Trending

Fans React to Taylor Swift and Zendaya Dancing in a Crowd
1.4K
News

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Break Up
1.2K
Exclusive

Check Out These Major #ChristmasFails
1.2K
News

Fans Speculate That Kylie Jenner is Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate
1.2K
Fashion

Rita Ora Takes It Off For New Year’s
1.1K
News

Kim Kardashian Has Photoshop Fail While Kylie Hides Baby Bump in New Pics
1.1K
News

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Son Hospitalized
944
Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Drops New Video for ‘Filthy’
935
Photos

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Sheer Dress During Beach Photoshoot
933
News

Kylie Jenner Spotted in Public Very Pregnant!
To Top