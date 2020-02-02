Amber Heard Admits to Beating Johnny Depp in Explosive New Audio

Johnny Depp has been vindicated after new audio shows Amber Heard was indeed domestically abusive towards Depp, assaulting and injuring him multiple times during their relationship in what was clearly super messy and toxic for the actor.

Remember when Johnny Depp told people Amber Heard was abusing him and that she was the violent aggressor in their toxic relationship but no one believed him? Now, new audio reveals that Amber Heard was the abusive one, telling Johnny that she did in fact “hit” him, which apparently happened often based on what she said on the tape.

Social media users exploded in support for Depp, many calling out the unfair treatment Johnny received, as he was accused by many of being the abusive one. Amber Heard had claimed in the he-said-she-said coverage of their relationship drama at the time. She even had the audacity to be a voice during the #METOO movement. She’s been outspoken on domestic violence and tried to portray Johnny Depp as the abusive one in their relationship as she milked the limelight and sympathy.

On the recording, the two are trying to talk through their marriage problems in 2015, and Amber admits to physically abusing Johnny on the tape, saying she had thrown and hit him with vases, pans, and pots. She attempted to downplay her deplorable behavior, telling Depp, ‘I’m sorry that I didn’t, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you’re not punched.’ She continued, saying, ‘I don’t know what the motion of my actual hand was, but you’re fine, I did not hurt you, I did not punch you, I was hitting you.’

Depp can be heard begging for her to change her behavior, telling her, ‘I left last night. Honestly, I swear to you because I just couldn’t take the idea of more physicality, more physical abuse on each other.’ He continued, acknowledging their explosive dramas, saying ‘Because had we continued it, it would have gotten f**king bad. And baby, I told you this once. I’m scared to death we are a f**king crime scene right now.’

Heard had filed for divorce in 2016, telling the media that she was a domestic violence victim. A restraining order was even issued against Depp based on Amber’s claims in court. Meanwhile, she was allegedly beating the bricks off Johnny Depp. She told him, ‘I can’t promise you I won’t get physical again. God I f**king sometimes get so mad I lose it.’ She dropped the allegations of abuse the same year after they reached a $7 million divorce settlement.

Johnny had played a pretty cool guy all this time for someone in his position, but when he apparently heard that his ex had written an op-ed about her experience as a domestic violence victim (though she didn’t mention him by name), he had had enough. He filed a $50 million lawsuit in early 2019 against Heard for defamation of character.

In the suit, he wrote, ‘Ms. Heard is not a victim of domestic abuse; she is a perpetrator,’ it claims.

‘She hit, punched and kicked me. She also repeatedly and frequently threw objects into my body and head, including heavy bottles, soda cans, burning candles, television remote controls and paint thinner cans, which severely injured me.’

Heard responded with her own 300 pages of ranting about how Johnny was “the monster” in their relationship in an effort to get his suit dismissed. He then responded as he always has, saying that she faked all her so-called “injuries” she said he caused her and he will ‘continue to deny’ the allegations for the rest of his life.

Now, she has been caught with her pants on fire confessing to many horrible acts towards Johnny, so good luck to her trying to talk her way out of this one. Listen below and behold the madness.