Amanda Bynes Talks Troubled Past, Mental Health, & Conservatorship

Amanda Bynes has had a wild ride since her days as a child star on Nickelodeon, from drug use, institutionalization, to a court-ordered conservatorship, and now she’s speaking out for the first time about her struggles.

Amanda Bynes grew up on television with her own show, The Amanda Bynes Show. She was involuntarily hospitalized in a psychiatric facility in 2013 and later moved to a mental rehabilitation facility after a bunch of really bizarre behavior by the actress, including talking about Hitler, how Chris Brown beat Rihanna because “she wasn’t pretty enough,” and erratically twerking on a security guard in the middle of a store.

Since then she’s had a court-ordered conservatorship to manage her life and finances.

She stayed largely out of public view while receiving treatment. However, she began to pop up more, and she was able to regain control of her finances through the court in 2017. Now, she’s heading back to court to challenge her conservatorship.

“Today I want to talk about a controversial topic, my conservatorship case,” she said in the video clip. “I have been going to a treatment center that charges $5,200 a month. There’s no reason why I shouldn’t go to a therapist who takes my insurance for $5,000 less a month. This is why I’ve asked to see the judge next week regarding this conservatorship issue.”

Bynes apologized for airing her dirty laundry on social media, but she thanked her fans for listening. She also announced her relationship, making her engagement public.

“Now I’ve remained sober for over a year — same with Paul — and I just want to let you know that I love you guys and I’m so happy now,” Bynes shared. “I feel like I got what’s mine, and that is Paul.”

“I’m sorry that this is what I’m dealing with and I’m sorry to put my problems on the Internet, but this is what life has come to. So, thank you guys so much for always supporting me. Love you all, peace out. Appreciate your love and support.”

“I just wanted to post a video to say I’m sorry to everyone I called ugly on Twitter,” she said, standing next to Paul in the video. “I was feeling so ugly at the time and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out.”