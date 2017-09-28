Amanda Bynes Photographed Sleeping in the Beverly Center Mall in LA

The former Nickelodeon actress was photographed passed out on a couch in the middle of The Beverly Center in Los Angeles, with dark sunglasses and a bulky winter coat as her only defense against the random people milling around her.

The pics were posted on TMZ.com after the website reported her parents wanted to hand over the reins of her probate conservatorship to a mental health professional because she has shut them out.

“I was not given money for a hotel so I have been staying with friends and I didn’t get enough sleep last night so I fell asleep on a couch,” a defiant Bynes tweeted Thursday, referring to her shopping center siesta.

“I hate my parents for still not giving me money for a hotel,” she continued in a series of tweets. “What is wrong with them? My lawyer is working to have them fully removed from being my conservator because they don’t deserve control over my money.”

She called her parents “miserable” and vowed to fight to regain control of her finances.

Attempts to reach parents Lynn and Rick Bynes were not immediately successful Thursday.

The parents were on the verge of flying to New York last month for an emergency intervention when Bynes hopped on a plane to Los Angeles and was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold in Pasadena.

Mom Lynn Bynes won a court-ordered conservatorship while Bynes was in treatment, and the so-called 5150 hold was extended multiple times by her doctors.

She was at the start of a 30-day extension when a medical court judge cut her loose in a surprise move last week.

Bynes, 28, has been wandering around Los Angeles without access to her funds for days.

-Via NYDailyNews