Amanda Bynes in Hospital on Psych Hold

“My dad never did any of those things The microchip in my brain made me say those things but he’s the one that ordered them to microchip me,’ Bynes tweeted hours before she touched down in Los Angeles and got locked in a new psychiatric hospital.

The “Easy A” actress will be held for 72 hours. The hold can be extended for up to two weeks. The covert operation capped another bizarre day in Bynes’ life. Earlier, she took to Twitter to make unsubstantiated accusations against her father, only to later say she was wrong.

Bynes thought she was taking a car service from LAX to The London Hotel, but the car service pulled a pre-planned switcheroo and instead took her to a Pasadena hospital at the behest of her parents, the source said.

A family source confirmed to the Daily News that lawyer Tamar Arminak was able to intercept Bynes after her flight from New York as part of a surprise intervention that ended with a 5150 psychiatric hold.

Bynes’ bizarre mind-control mea culpa came after the former Nickelodeon star, 28, made several unsubstantiated claims on the social media site that her dad Rick Bynes once asked her for sex and repeatedly fondled himself in her presence.

“I am heartbroken today for my husband of 47 years,” mom Lynn Bynes said in a statement obtained by The News.

“Rick has been the best father and husband a family can ask for. He has never abused Amanda or our other children physically or sexually,” she said. “These allegations stem from Amanda’s mental state at the moment. They have no basis in reality.”

Bynes’ older siblings Jillian O’Keefe and Tommy Bynes also defended their dad.

In photos obtained by TMZ.com, Amanda Bynes is seen in line to buy food at LaGuardia Airport Friday morning.

“We are disturbed beyond words that Amanda would come up with such a fabrication as a way to avoid getting much needed help or treatment,” they said in a separate statement issued by Arminak.

“We absolutely give our full unconditional love and support to our wonderful parents,” they said.

Bynes raced to a United Airlines ticketing counter at LaGuardia airport around 6 a.m. Friday and appeared “agitated” as she tried to book a flight, a law enforcement source told The News.Port Authority Police observed her as airline personnel apparently arranged for her to get in a cab to Kennedy airport, presumably for a different flight, the source said.

She landed at LAX airport Friday afternoon and was seen talking on her phone and flashing a peace sign to onlookers while wearing dark sunglasses, a black hat and jeans with a white T-shirt.

“I need to tell the truth,” Bynes tweeted Friday morning before launching into the litany of allegations that she later recanted.

She said her dad called her “ugly” as a child and that it was a “nightmare” living with him.

“My dad fondled himself in front of me so many times that I started recording him on my phone in hopes of catching him,” she tweeted.

“So today I am meeting with a lawyer to get a restraining order against my dad,” she wrote. “I will not be manipulated or brainwashed by anyone anymore.”

The “Hairspray” actress made headlines in Manhattan this week for bizarre public behavior including an alleged shoplifting incident at Barneys and a caught-on-tape twerkfest inside another Upper East Side clothing store.

Accused last year of tossing a bong out of a Manhattan high-rise and starting a fire in a stranger’s driveway, Bynes’ latest public unraveling follows her release at the end of the summer from a parent-supervised conservatorship.

Alarming reports started up again after she was popped for DUI in Los Angeles last month. Cops allege she blew through a red light in the San Fernando Valley and stopped her Mercedes in the middle of an intersection on Sept. 28.

Bynes tested negative for alcohol but was visibly impaired during sobriety tests, cops said. Toxicology tests are pending.

Bynes’ parents rushed to court late last year after the actress lit the gasoline fire in a random driveway around the corner from their house and got locked in a psych ward against her wishes.

She was placed under the strict mental health conservatorship and given a powerful drug cocktail to treat schizophrenia during months of in-patient treatment that ended last November, a source previously confirmed to The News.

She later moved in with her parents, enrolled in a fashion school and scored a no-jail plea deal in February related to her 2012 California DUI case.

She pleaded no contest to a lesser charge of alcohol-related reckless driving and got three years of probation, her California criminal lawyer said.

In July, a New York judge dismissed all charges against Bynes related to the 2013 bong-tossing bust.

She agreed to see a counselor twice a week for six months as part of the conditional dismissal deal struck in January.

