News

Adult Film Star Yuri Love Found Dead

Another adult film star has passed away.

Just a week after the passing of another adult film star, Yuri Love has reportedly passed away.

She was found in her home dead from an apparent drug overdose, with pills found near her body.

“It is with a heavy heart I write this. The entire PornStar Platinum family is in mourning at the news of the loss of one of its family members. Yuri was found today at the age of 31. She was always kind to me and we will miss her,” Dan Hogue, director of business development for PornStar Platinum said after the news was confirmed.

