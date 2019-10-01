Adele and Skepta are Boo’d Up and the Internet is Losing Its Ish

In unexpected match of the year, Adele and grimes star Skepta are rumored to be dating, and the Internet does not know how to react.

The cat is out of the bag after news broke that the singer has been on several dates with rapper Skepta. Both musicians, they hail from the same place, Tottenham.

Skepta

The “Rolling in the Deep” songstress went public with her split from long-time partner Simon Konecki back in April, and she and Skepta have getting closer since then. She even celebrated his 37th birthday at London’s Crystal Maze a couple weeks ago.

People on the Internet didn’t know how to act.

ADELE AND SKEPTA?!!! I would’ve never predicted that pic.twitter.com/MXbt62td1j — Confessionsofa.shygirl1@gmail.com (@hannuizm) October 1, 2019

Who said this is adele and skepta?🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QstC1O78HM — . (@notfarheenrob) September 30, 2019

Skepta bagged Adele?New music otw🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/h1Wxl3ZHCc — Wizard Kelly (@MominOsman1) October 1, 2019

ADELE IS DATING SKEPTA? LOOOOOOL this is unexpected as hell — A. (@amirnrf) September 30, 2019

Skepta bagged Adele?New music otw🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/h1Wxl3ZHCc — Wizard Kelly (@MominOsman1) October 1, 2019

Skepta has dated both Adele and Naomi Campbell. That’s an excellent relationship resume. — Isima (@IsimaOdeh) October 1, 2019

Skepta nine months from now after he’s secured that Adele bag. pic.twitter.com/9wOvGxu1TO — Colb (@___Colb___) September 30, 2019

When Michael and Angela from 90 days fiancé run into Skepta and Adele pic.twitter.com/ToQJwM8vbL — City (@ShotMyShot) October 1, 2019

People were totally thrown off by this match up, but we love it. Find your peace and do you, girl.