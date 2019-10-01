Celeb News

Adele and Skepta are Boo’d Up and the Internet is Losing Its Ish

adele

In unexpected match of the year, Adele and grimes star Skepta are rumored to be dating, and the Internet does not know how to react.

The cat is out of the bag after news broke that the singer has been on several dates with rapper Skepta. Both musicians, they hail from the same place, Tottenham.

Skepta

The “Rolling in the Deep” songstress went public with her split from long-time partner Simon Konecki back in April, and she and Skepta have getting closer since then. She even celebrated his 37th birthday at London’s Crystal Maze a couple weeks ago.

People on the Internet didn’t know how to act.

People were totally thrown off by this match up, but we love it. Find your peace and do you, girl.

Related Items:,
Click to comment

Trending

nicki minaj kenneth petty nicki minaj kenneth petty
800
Celeb News

Nicki Minaj May Be Married! Get the Scoop on Her Name Change
cardi b cardi b
790
Celeb News

Cardi B Loses Her Wig And Keeps Performing
jordyn woods jordyn woods
720
Lifestyle

Two Baddies Join Forces: Jordyn Woods and Megan Thee Stallion Hang
706
Fashion

Jennifer Lopez Turns 50! See Her Hottest Looks of All-Time
r. kelly r. kelly
705
Celeb News

R. Kelly Investigators Uncover 20 Underage Sex Tapes
amber portwood amber portwood
702
Celeb News

Amber Portwood, star of MTV’s ‘Teen Mom OG,’ Arrested: See Her Scandals
kylie jenner kylie jenner
697
Celeb News

Kylie Jenner Claps Back At Influencer Amanda Ensing
missy elliott missy elliott
695
Fashion

You’ve Never Seen Missy Elliott Look Like This
cynthia bailey cynthia bailey
677
Celeb News

RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Gets Engaged With Massive Rock
664
Entertainment

It’s “Workin” for Brittany Bloom
663
Celeb News

Jeffree Star Says Kylie Jenner’s Skin Line is Trash
rihanna rihanna
632
Entertainment

Rihanna Has a Doppelgänger!
630
Celeb News

The Internet Reacts to Speculation Diddy is Dating 22-Year-Old Lori Harvey
bella thorne bella thorne
625
Entertainment

Bella Thorne to Direct PornHub Movie
kylie jenner travis scott kylie jenner travis scott
624
Lifestyle

They Say Travis Scott Got Plastic Surgery…Because of Kylie!
rihanna rihanna
588
Fashion

Rihanna Rocks Wild Feather Dress in Barbados
farrah abraham farrah abraham
587
Lifestyle

Farrah Abraham Gets Dragged for Her Extensive Plastic Surgery
gigi hadid gigi hadid
561
Celeb News

Gigi Hadid Says: Don’t Go to Greece, I Got Robbed!
rita ora rita ora
554
Photos

Rita Ora Rocks Teenie Tiny Bikini in Ibiza
hilary duff hilary duff
541
Entertainment

Lizzy McGuire Fans Are Freaking Out After Hilary Duff Signs on for Show Reboot
epstein epstein
523
Exclusives

Internet Reacts to Death of Jeffrey Epstein
474
Celeb News

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Split Just Months After Getting Married
To Top