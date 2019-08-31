Celeb News

Actress Valerie Harper, Who Played Rhoda on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Dies at 80

valerie harper

Valerie Harper, who starred as Rhoda on the hit TV show The Mary Tyler Moore Show, has passed away at the age of 80. She won hearts, fame, and Emmys during her career, and her no-nonsense say-it-how-it-is attitude made her shoot to stardom, and she will surely be missed.

According to her husband, Harper had suffered from cancer for years, and he had recently been told to put her in hospice care. She spoke of her illness back in 2013, saying, “I’m a big mouth. … I really want Americans and all of us to be less afraid of death, know that it’s a passage,” she said. “But don’t go to the funeral before the day of the funeral. While you’re living, live.” She talked about having a tumor removed in 2009, saying, “I’m well past my expiration date already. … I’ve had a good run. What more can I ask for?” she said.

Her breakout role was of course as Rhoda on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, eventually getting her own spinoff, Rhoda. Luckily, we have years of footage that will keep her spirit alive an keep us laughing. She inspired a generation of women, showing women they could break the mold society put women in at the time.

Friends and fans immediately started posting memories and prayers upon hearing the news.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Trending

797
Fashion

Kim Kardashian – See Her Best Looks of All Time
ciara ciara
732
Celeb News

Ciara Shades Ex Future Over Breakup
cassie alex fine cassie alex fine
649
Celeb News

Cassie Has Big News! (Diddy’s Not Going to Like This)
oj-simpson oj-simpson
646
Celeb News

OJ Simpson Joins Twitter to ‘Set the Record Straight’
taylor-swift taylor-swift
627
Entertainment

Not Again…Fans Accuse Taylor Swift of Ripping Off Beyoncé Video
cardi b cardi b
591
Celeb News

Cardi B Loses Her Wig And Keeps Performing
the-hills-premiere the-hills-premiere
584
Entertainment

Stars of MTV’s ‘The Hills’: See Their Styles Then and Now
cardi b cardi b
546
Celeb News

Cardi B Pleads Not Guilty in Court
amber portwood amber portwood
537
Celeb News

Amber Portwood, star of MTV’s ‘Teen Mom OG,’ Arrested: See Her Scandals
kylie jenner kylie jenner
517
Celeb News

Kylie Jenner Claps Back At Influencer Amanda Ensing
nicki minaj kenneth petty nicki minaj kenneth petty
514
Celeb News

Nicki Minaj May Be Married! Get the Scoop on Her Name Change
r. kelly r. kelly
511
Celeb News

R. Kelly Investigators Uncover 20 Underage Sex Tapes
missy elliott missy elliott
498
Fashion

You’ve Never Seen Missy Elliott Look Like This
492
Entertainment

It’s “Workin” for Brittany Bloom
487
Fashion

Jennifer Lopez Turns 50! See Her Hottest Looks of All-Time
cynthia bailey cynthia bailey
483
Celeb News

RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Gets Engaged With Massive Rock
482
Celeb News

The Internet Reacts to Speculation Diddy is Dating 22-Year-Old Lori Harvey
481
Celeb News

Jeffree Star Says Kylie Jenner’s Skin Line is Trash
rihanna rihanna
474
Entertainment

Rihanna Has a Doppelgänger!
jordyn woods jordyn woods
440
Lifestyle

Two Baddies Join Forces: Jordyn Woods and Megan Thee Stallion Hang
rihanna rihanna
423
Fashion

Rihanna Rocks Wild Feather Dress in Barbados
gigi hadid gigi hadid
396
Celeb News

Gigi Hadid Says: Don’t Go to Greece, I Got Robbed!
To Top