Actress Carrie Fisher on Life Support After Suffering Massive Heart Attack on Flight

Everyone is hoping she recovers!

Hollywood royalty, Carrie Fisher, best known for her role as Princess Leia in Star Wars, is on a ventilator after being rushed to the hospital following a massive heart attack aboard a flight to Los Angeles.

Sources say the actress, 60, had stopped breathing for 10 minutes while someone onboard performed CPR until the plane could land. Emergency services were waiting, and she was rushed to the hospital. However, the delay was significant and she is now on a ventilator in critical condition.

We all hope she recovers!