Actor Alan Thicke Dies at 69

The world lost an icon!

Alan Thicks, Robin Thicke’s famous actor father, has passed away at 69. The “Growing Pains” actor was well-known in his role on the famous sitcom. Sources say the actor suffered a heart attack while playing hockey with one of his other sons and died at the hospital.

Alan Thicke was beloved by many fans for his role as psychiatrist and father Jason Seaver in ABC’s “Growing Pains,” which ran from 1985 to 1992.

“America loved Alan Thicke. I’m so sad he’s gone. Sending so much love to his family,” comedian Ellen DeGeneres said in a tweet.