AC/DC Co-Founder Malcolm Young Passes Away at 64

Another legend has passed.

Malcolm Young, the incredible guitarist and co-founder of classic metal band AC/DC has died at 64. He had been battling dementia and related health problems for years since retiring due to his disease in 2014. He reportedly passed away peacefully with family at his side.

He and his brother, Angus, created the group in 1973 and soon shot to stardom.

“As his brother, it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life,” said Angus Young. “The bond we had was unique and very special.” He continued, “He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done.”

AC/DC sold more than 200 million albums over the years, rivaling greats like Michael Jackson.

“Malcolm Young was my friend and the heart and soul of AC/DC. I had some of the best times of my life with him on our 1984 European tour,” tweeted Eddie Van Halen. “He will be missed and my deepest condolences to his family, bandmates and friends.”

I have to go…I am losing it that Malcolm is gone. I hate this… — Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) November 18, 2017

I am like really angry that Malcolm Young is dead – just fucking pissed … So sorry for your loss Angus Young @acdc I challenge anyone to name a better rhythm guitar player in rock. #RIPMALCOLM #RIPMalcolmYoung https://t.co/JGHwX0pxVr — Tom Stokes (@SportsPlusShow) November 18, 2017