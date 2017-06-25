Abs, Baby, Abs! Justin Bieber Plays Soccer Shirtless

Justin Bieber shows off his abs, and he isn’t sorry.
For all those who like to drool over Justin Bieber, here’s some extra drool-worthy pics of the singer playing soccer in just shorts while working up a sweat. Not bad. Not bad at all.
Justin Bieber shows off his abs, and he isn’t sorry.
For all those who like to drool over Justin Bieber, here’s some extra drool-worthy pics of the singer playing soccer in just shorts while working up a sweat. Not bad. Not bad at all.
Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Slimmy Trimmy Figure at Maxim Hot 100 Party
Blac Chyna Wore See-through Dress to Maxim Hot 100 Party
Dennis Rodman is Grandpa!
Daily Dose of RX: Kids, Don’t Try This at Home – or Anywhere
What Celebrity Bum is This?
Eminem Grew a Beard – Looks Like a Different Person!
Khloe Kardashian Rocks VERY Revealing Bodysuit
Kris Jenner Accused of Photoshopping Gym Pic
Daily Dose of RX: Bank Manager Locks Door Just as Robbers Show Up
Mariah Carey Cut From ‘The House’ Movie Over Diva Antics During Filming
George Clooney and Business Partners Sell Tequila Business for $1 Billion
Milan Christopher Lets it All Hang Out in New NSFW Photoshoot (Literally EVERYTHING!)
Beyoncé and Jay Z’s Twins Premature, Under the Lights
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West To Hire Surrogate for Third Child
See Paris Jackson on the Cover of Vogue Australia!
Kim Kardashian Gets Slandered for ‘Blackface’ Ad on Social Media
Stream Lorde’s New Album Here!
Karrueche Tran Gets 5 Year Restraining Order Against Chris Brown
Nene Leakes Signs on for Real Housewives of Atlanta
Fans Get Pissed Because Justin Bieber Can’t Sing ‘Despacito’