ABC Cancels ‘Roseanne’ After Her Racist Tweets

Roseanne Barr is canceled!

Love or hate the show, most people are not hating Roseanne Barr herself after she tweeted racist tweets.

Roseanne tweeted about President Obama‘s former advisor, Valerie Jarret, saying: “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Consulting producer and comedian Wanda Sykes quit shortly after her tweets:

I will not be returning to @RoseanneOnABC. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018

Roseanne claimed the tweet was a joke, but others called her out for comparing a black woman to an ape as racist – joke or not.

She tried to apologize after the swift backlash, but the damage was already done.

I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Just a few hours later, ABC canceled her show, ensuring it won’t be coming back for a second season after its revival. Despite being successful in its reboot, Roseanne’s mouth made it a a liability for the network after social media users called for the network to cancel it.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC’s entertainment president, Channing Dungey, said in a statement.

Apparently, she needs reminding that while she is free to say whatever she pleases under the First Amendment, she also must still accept the consequences of what she says. Free speech does not mean one is free from repercussions of hate speech.

Huge props to ABC for cancelling “Roseanne”! Racism and hate will NEVER win! I thought picking up that show given her history was a mistake to begin with. I feel sorry for the rest of the kind hearted cast and crew who now have to look for other work. As for Roseanne, BYE FELICIA pic.twitter.com/7RoGRHRBst — Theme Park Express (@ThemeParkExpres) May 29, 2018

Bye Felicia. Trump is the kiss of death and you did a full on French kiss. — (@SarahsDeadEye) May 29, 2018

This came a day after she got into a twitter war with Chelsea Clinton:

Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you!I Please forgive me! By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea? — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Roseanne had been making waves since the revival of her show Roseanne, as she often discussed how she voted for Trump.