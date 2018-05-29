News

ABC Cancels ‘Roseanne’ After Her Racist Tweets

Roseanne Barr is canceled!

Love or hate the show, most people are not hating Roseanne Barr herself after she tweeted racist tweets.

Roseanne tweeted about President Obama‘s former advisor, Valerie Jarret, saying: “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Consulting producer and comedian Wanda Sykes quit shortly after her tweets:

Roseanne claimed the tweet was a joke, but others called her out for comparing a black woman to an ape as racist – joke or not.

She tried to apologize after the swift backlash, but the damage was already done.

Just a few hours later, ABC canceled her show, ensuring it won’t be coming back for a second season after its revival. Despite being successful in its reboot, Roseanne’s mouth made it a a liability for the network after social media users called for the network to cancel it.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC’s entertainment president, Channing Dungey, said in a statement.

Apparently, she needs reminding that while she is free to say whatever she pleases under the First Amendment, she also must still accept the consequences of what she says. Free speech does not mean one is free from repercussions of hate speech.

This came a day after she got into a twitter war with Chelsea Clinton:

Roseanne had been making waves since the revival of her show Roseanne, as she often discussed how she voted for Trump.

