Aaron Carter Quits Twitter Over “Negativity,” Cries During Interview

He’s the sensitive type.

Aaron Carter gave a tearful interview after coming out as bisexual. He talked quitting Twitter amid negativity he has received since coming out. He started crying from the get go about being “misunderstood.”

Be safe my loves I'm sorry but I can't do this twitter social media stuff right now. I'll check in with you in a few months. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 14, 2017

After deciding to quit Twitter, he changed his mind:

Well I'm back. I'm not gonna let trolls get the best of me. PERIOD. https://t.co/euIqc03HRU — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) August 14, 2017

He seems all in in his feelings.