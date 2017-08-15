Breaking News

Aaron Carter Quits Twitter Over “Negativity,” Cries During Interview

He’s the sensitive type.

Aaron Carter gave a tearful interview after coming out as bisexual. He talked quitting Twitter amid negativity he has received since coming out. He started crying from the get go about being “misunderstood.”

After deciding to quit Twitter, he changed his mind:

He seems all in in his feelings.

