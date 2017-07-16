Aaron Carter Arrested for DUI, Refuses Tests

Kids, don’t get wasted and drive.

Aaron Carter and his girlfriend Madison Parker were arrested in Georgia. Carter was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and possession of drug-related objects. Yikes!

His team tweeted that he had “transportation issues” and would miss his show that night with Flo Rida. Umm…that’s one way to put it, I guess.

Due to transportation issues, Aaron will not make his set time tonight in Kansas City. He promises to come … https://t.co/ClRJxaiGoZ — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 15, 2017

Other fans went in on him in the comments:

