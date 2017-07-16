Breaking News

Aaron Carter Arrested for DUI, Refuses Tests

By
Posted on

Kids, don’t get wasted and drive.

Aaron Carter and his girlfriend Madison Parker were arrested in Georgia. Carter was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and possession of drug-related objects. Yikes!

His team tweeted that he had “transportation issues” and would miss his show that night with Flo Rida. Umm…that’s one way to put it, I guess.

Other fans went in on him in the comments:

