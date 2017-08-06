Aaron Carter Announces He is Bisexual, Breaks Up With Girlfriend

Well this is a surprising turn of events.

Aaron Carter has really been going through some things lately. Now, he has revealed publicly that he is bisexual and has been since he was very young. Coincidentally, he also broke up with longtime girlfriend Madison Parker. He and Parker were arrested together recently after cops believed he was drunk driving.

Carter says at 13, he was interested in boys. He went on saying, “There were years that went by that I thought about it, but it wasn’t until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked and grew up with.”

He says, “This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me. “And he even threw in a Boy George quote: “I’ve never felt as though I didn’t belong. I just acted as though I did.”