A$AP Yams: Cause of Death Released

Though many denied when A$AP Yams died it was related to drugs, the speculation continued. Now it has been confirmed as his cause of death after the medical examiner released the findings:
A reporter for the New York Times, Jon Caramanica, tweeted that the Chief Medical Examiner’s report found that the 26-year-old Harlem native, born Steven Rodriguez, died from acute mixed drug intoxication. The report showed that opiates and benzodiazepine were found in Yams’ system. His death has been ruled accidental.
Sad news. Be careful out there people.
