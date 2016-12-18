A Legend Gone: Zsa Zsa Gabor Dies at 99

She lived a long and prosperous life!

Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor has died at age 99 of a heart attack, say sources. The actress was a well-known actress, but she repeatedly made headlines for her personal life instead of her profession. She had 9 husbands throughout her life, tying the not with her current husband, Frederic Prinz Von Anhalt, in 1986.

She had been partially paralyzed since a 2002 car accident, and she appears to have died from further complications to her failing health. She had been having severe complications with her health for several years, including the amputation of her right leg a few years back. She kept on going, though, but passed just shy of her 100th birthday.