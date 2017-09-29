man risks death penalty rather than accept label of mentally retarded

An Ohio man facing a murder trial refuses to be labeled as “mentally retarded,” a label that would spare him the death penalty if convicted. Why? He says he is not retarded. However, his lawyers and his I.Q. tests argue otherwise, yet apparently he will not allow the label. HIs lawyers have withdrawn from his case and he is being assigned a new legal team. It doesn’t look good for him given the crystal clear video footage of him committing the crime. Kind of ironic, yes?
The Republic reports:
Although many consider the term offensive, Ohio law uses it to define anyone with an IQ below 70. Those who fall into the category are ineligible for the death penalty.
An agitated Deloney told the judge in the case that he’s not mentally disabled and demanded that his trial start immediately.
“Let’s go ahead and start the trial with the death penalty. That’s what I want,” Deloney told Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Ethna Cooper, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer, (http://cin.ci/1oaKP1E)
“They pretty much called me retarded,” Deloney said of his attorneys. “I don’t want anybody to disrespect me.”
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Deloney in the June 15 shooting death of Richard Evans, the owner of Cosmic Pizza in the northern Cincinnati neighborhood of Hartwell.
Prosecutors say that Deloney robbed Evans at gunpoint and then shot him as he ran away. Evans died in his wife’s arms minutes later in front of the pizzeria.
In this Friday, May 2, 2014 photo, John Deloney, center, stands with his defense attorneys, Tim McKenna, left, and Perry Ancona during a hearing in Hamilton County court in Cincinatti. Attorneys for 28-year-old John Deloney of Cincinnati argued Friday in Hamilton County court that their client should be declared “mentally retarded” under Ohio law. Ohio law uses the term to define anyone with an IQ below 70. Those who fall into the category are ineligible for the death penalty. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that an agitated Deloney told the judge in the case that he’s not mentally disabled and demanded that his trial start immediately. Deloney has pleaded not guilty to capital murder in the June 15, 2013, fatal shooting and robbery of Richard Evans at the Cincinnati pizzeria he owned. (AP Photo/The Cincinnati Enquirer, Kimball Perry) NO SALES
Prosecutors say they have strong evidence in the case, including surveillance video that shows Deloney robbing Evans, a taped statement with Deloney acknowledging that he killed Evans, DNA and a palm print that matches Deloney.
“There is zero doubt that this is the person who committed the crime,” Assistant Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier said.
Deloney has said that his twin brother or another man with his same name may be the real killer.
Judge Cooper explained to Deloney during Friday’s hearing that by trying to have him declared “mentally retarded” under the law, his attorneys were only trying to spare him from the death penalty.
“I’m not retarded,” Deloney told the judge.
When Cooper again tried to explain that his attorneys’ efforts to have him declared “mentally retarded” was good for his criminal case, Deloney continued to reject the term and insisted that his trial start immediately.
Paul M
June 13, 2014 at 6:50 pm
Hello!
I was wondering how can I have a rebuttal about death penalty?
How would I argue against that, “approximately 80% of murder victims what the criminal to face the death penalty?”
Yoshi
June 13, 2014 at 6:32 pm
Who against the death penalty but for abortion?
callofduty5123412
June 9, 2014 at 6:50 am
Hey there, So I’m writing a debate paper on the death penalty and I need to write 3 paragraph essay.
The first paragraph id for the death penalty: Anyone know some good facts that can support the death penalty?
Second paragraph is against the death penalty: Do you know any facts that can support this? Why do you think the death penalty shouldn’t be given as a crime..
The last paragraph is about my opinion. I don’t need help on that. Thanks for help!
Peter
June 7, 2014 at 9:24 am
why are some british newspapers in favour of bringing back the death penalty?
Thomas A
June 7, 2014 at 6:38 am
You know, forget about if support or oppose the death Penalty for a moment right now.
why do some states have the death penalty if they don’t use it? I mean we have so many people on death row that lot of them end up dying of old age because they been there for so long. For example, in California, its costing taxpayers billions of dollars just to keep them in death row. It’s much cheaper to sentence them to life imprisonment. California could save $1 billion over five years by replacing the death penalty with permanent imprisonment. California taxpayers pay $90,000 more per death row prisoner each year than on prisoners in regular confinement. I know prisoners that get sentenced to death and get executed years from now.
veemodz
June 7, 2014 at 6:38 am
i’ll support the death penalty
andresumoza
June 6, 2014 at 8:15 pm
I am writing an essay about Capital Punishment (death penalty) and I have to come up with an argument and support both sides. I can’t be biased. What are the major arguments about the death penalty? I am having a hard time coming up with one.
Thanks so much!
Lachlan
June 5, 2014 at 11:16 am
personally, i don’t. its very inhuman, uncivilized and stupid. sure, the person killed someone. but killing the mudurer isn’t going to make anything better. two wrongs doesn’t make a right. if i slap someone in the face, slapping me back isn’t going to make anything better, it would just create more hatred and violence. but that’s just my opinion.
do you support the death penalty? and please say “why”?
most killers will kill again, i know. haven’t you ever heard of a life time jail sentence?
so you think killing people is a right way to make room in prisons? your talking as if we were talking about dogs
borabora5524
May 5, 2014 at 1:25 am
What are your thoughts and opinions on the Death Penalty in the United States?
white man
May 4, 2014 at 10:06 am
If you think the death penalty is a deterrent, then how do you explain the lower murder rate in states where the death penalty has been abolished?
http://www.deathpenaltyinfo.org/article.php?scid=12&did=169#MRalpha
I can’t give details of these states demographics, or what the murder rate was before the death penalty was abolished, but it would be worth looking at canada. After they abolished the death penaly the murder rate fell. Juries also became more likely to convict in murder cases.
http://www.amnesty.ca/deathpenalty/canada.php