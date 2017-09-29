man risks death penalty rather than accept label of mentally retarded

An Ohio man facing a murder trial refuses to be labeled as “mentally retarded,” a label that would spare him the death penalty if convicted. Why? He says he is not retarded. However, his lawyers and his I.Q. tests argue otherwise, yet apparently he will not allow the label. HIs lawyers have withdrawn from his case and he is being assigned a new legal team. It doesn’t look good for him given the crystal clear video footage of him committing the crime. Kind of ironic, yes?

Although many consider the term offensive, Ohio law uses it to define anyone with an IQ below 70. Those who fall into the category are ineligible for the death penalty.

An agitated Deloney told the judge in the case that he’s not mentally disabled and demanded that his trial start immediately.

“Let’s go ahead and start the trial with the death penalty. That’s what I want,” Deloney told Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Ethna Cooper, according to The Cincinnati Enquirer, (http://cin.ci/1oaKP1E)

“They pretty much called me retarded,” Deloney said of his attorneys. “I don’t want anybody to disrespect me.”

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Deloney in the June 15 shooting death of Richard Evans, the owner of Cosmic Pizza in the northern Cincinnati neighborhood of Hartwell.

Prosecutors say that Deloney robbed Evans at gunpoint and then shot him as he ran away. Evans died in his wife’s arms minutes later in front of the pizzeria.

Prosecutors say they have strong evidence in the case, including surveillance video that shows Deloney robbing Evans, a taped statement with Deloney acknowledging that he killed Evans, DNA and a palm print that matches Deloney.

“There is zero doubt that this is the person who committed the crime,” Assistant Hamilton County Prosecutor Mark Piepmeier said.

Deloney has said that his twin brother or another man with his same name may be the real killer.

Judge Cooper explained to Deloney during Friday’s hearing that by trying to have him declared “mentally retarded” under the law, his attorneys were only trying to spare him from the death penalty.

“I’m not retarded,” Deloney told the judge.

When Cooper again tried to explain that his attorneys’ efforts to have him declared “mentally retarded” was good for his criminal case, Deloney continued to reject the term and insisted that his trial start immediately.