50 Cent Says Gayle King Crossed a Line With Kobe Questions

50 Cent isn’t happy that Gayle King brought up questions about Kobe Bryant’s rape case during an interview with former WNBA star Lisa Leslie, and now people are feeling she crossed the line by trying to use a part of his controversial past to get good ratings in the wake of his passing.

Speaking on Gayle’s strategy during the interview, he said he “didn’t see what the goal” was of her entire line of questioning other than to incite problems and tarnish his legacy for her own personal gain. 50 Cent went off, letting people know that he’s really disappointed and disgusted that Gayle would stoop to such a low for ratings.

“It’s been said that his legacy is complicated, because of a sexual assault charge that was dismissed in 2003, 2004,” King tells Leslie in the interview.

Fif started off posting a clip on his Instagram of himself watching the interview and yelling at Gayle. He continued publicly voicing his disscontempt for her questions.

“It’s not complicated. You just said it was dismissed,” 50 Cent says. “Is it complicated for you, as a woman, as a WNBA player?” King asks Leslie, at which point 50 Cent says, “No.”

“It’s not complicated for me at all,” Leslie tells King. “I just never see- have ever seen him being the kind of person that would be- do something to violate a woman or be aggressive in that way. That’s just not the person that I know.”

“But Lisa, you wouldn’t see it though,” King prompts. “As his friend, you wouldn’t see it.”

“Then how would you see it, Gayle?” 50 Cent comments. “How the f— would you see it, b—?”

“what is this, wait somebody gotta help me understand why they keep doing this,” the rapper wrote in his caption. “i apologize for my language in advance let’s talk about this.”

Gayle King responded to the backlash, saying she was “mortified” that the network promoted a clip that was “totally taken out of context.”

“I’ve been up reading the comments about the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant, and I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I’d be extremely angry with me too,” she said. “I am mortified. I am embarrassed and I am very angry. Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview, totally taken out of context, and when you see it that way, it’s very jarring.”

“Gayle conducted a thoughtful, wide-ranging interview with Lisa Leslie about the legacy of Kobe Bryant,” CBS News said in a statement. “An excerpt was posted that did not reflect the nature and tone of the full interview. We are addressing the internal process that led to this and changes have already been made.”